Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

