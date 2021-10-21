Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $9.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $9.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.94 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $322.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $155.73 and a 12-month high of $333.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

