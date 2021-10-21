VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.