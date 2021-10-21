Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

