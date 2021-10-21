Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22. 626,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 105,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

About Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.