VK Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

VK Services LLC reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314,594 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for 13.0% of VK Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VK Services LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $397,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $175,374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $160.69.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

