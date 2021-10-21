Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 152.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,597,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

