Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

VRM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

VRM opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $83,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

