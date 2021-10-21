Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.46.

NYSE VMC opened at $185.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

