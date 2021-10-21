Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

