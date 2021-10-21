Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.23. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 400 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

