Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 1,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 637,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

