Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.17 and its 200-day moving average is $282.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

