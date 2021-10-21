WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by TheStreet

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $209.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.27. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 102.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

