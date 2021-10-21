Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 346 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $755,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 820,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $655,939,000 after buying an additional 636,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $220.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $549.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

