Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34.

