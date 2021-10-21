Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 38,743 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 56,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfleet Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% during the second quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 774,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.90 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05.

