Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.