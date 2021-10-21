Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

