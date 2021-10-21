Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $58.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 1.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $58,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

SPSM stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

