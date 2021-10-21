Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,837.85. 4,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.