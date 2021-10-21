Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after buying an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,808 shares during the period. Finally, Newfleet Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

