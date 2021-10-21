Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,215 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 196.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.29. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,794. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.02.

