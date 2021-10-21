Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

