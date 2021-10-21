Wedbush Weighs in on Signature Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $19.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

SBNY opened at $309.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.25. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

