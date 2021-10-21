Wells Fargo & Company Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $42.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

