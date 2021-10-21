Wells Fargo & Company Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $97.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

