Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,274,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

