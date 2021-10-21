Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

WFSTF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

