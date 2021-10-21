Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,195 ($41.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,224.42. The company has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

