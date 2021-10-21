Wind River Trust Co Sells 71,533 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,533 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 289.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.67. 17,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,442. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.34 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30.

