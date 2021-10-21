Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 8,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

