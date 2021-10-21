Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC opened at $91.82 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.