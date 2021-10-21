Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.
WTFC opened at $91.82 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
