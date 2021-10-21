Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

