Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $91.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Recommended Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.