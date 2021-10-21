Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $68,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.45.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $197.35 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its 200-day moving average is $257.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

