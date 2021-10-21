Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $147.55 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

