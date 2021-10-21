Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $251.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $251.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

