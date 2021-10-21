Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 96.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,835.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.