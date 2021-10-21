Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 361,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 9.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,562,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

