Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

