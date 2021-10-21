Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

