Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 775,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after buying an additional 301,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 41,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

