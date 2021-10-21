Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 630 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00.

Workday stock opened at $277.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

