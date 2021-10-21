World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $70.00 at MKM Partners

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.