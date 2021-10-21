World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $70.00 at MKM Partners

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of WWE opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
