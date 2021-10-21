Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

