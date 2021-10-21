W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $6.90 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $647.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 862,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.