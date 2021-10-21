X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,481. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.54. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

