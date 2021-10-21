Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to benefit from its long-term investment and renewable power generation. The company's expanding electric and natural gas customer base plus the enforcement of new rates act as its key tailwinds. It has plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. The utility has been paying dividends on a regular basis, thus boosting its shareholder value. Also, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past month, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to leaks and mechanical setbacks. The company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security risks as well, which might erase valuable data. Further, the utility is subject to environmental guidelines too, which could flare up its operating costs.”

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,893. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

