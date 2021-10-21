Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Holdings Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

