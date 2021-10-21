Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.05.

YRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.82 and a 52-week high of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.